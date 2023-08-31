Hundreds protest in New Haven over eviction notices they say were retaliation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of 16 residents living in an apartment owned by Ocean Management, now known as the Ocean 16, received eviction notices two weeks ago saying they need to be out by the end of the month.

Tonight, tenants returned the favor by posting their own notices on Ocean Managements front door that call for an end to the evictions.

“I was scared at first and I was nervous, but I said, ‘no, I’m not going out without a fight’” said Sinclair McCutcheon.

McCutcheon is one of the 16 facing eviction.

Hundreds came to protest after McCutcheon and 15 others, part of the Blake Street Tenant Union, received eviction notices at the Elizabeth Apartments.

The union believes these notices are in retaliation for organizing to resolve issues with maintenance, leases, and rent increases.

“If you serve notices to quit because you don’t like how things are going at the negotiating table, that’s clear retaliation,” said Sarah Giovanniello, Blake Street Tenant Union.

Residents say there is also a history of poor living conditions.

“All of the fire extinguishers were expired, we had construction debris all around the property, there was a bunch of razorblades and rusted nails. We were even getting flat tires,” said Jessica Stamp, who is facing eviction.

While this specific eviction only impacts a neighborhood, it gained the attention of many state officials and even federal delegation.

“Our state should be watching, our nation should be watching, what is happening in New Haven, in a time where there is a housing crisis and people are going homeless for this kind of exploitation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D), Connecticut.

The tenants say the evictions were for lapse of time, meaning they’re expired leases that the landlord is choosing not to renew.

Now, members of the union hope to reach an agreement with Ocean Management that will allow for safe and affordable living for all.

“That’s our number one goal, is to get back to the negotiating table and know everyone’s housing is secure. So first, they need to withdraw these notices to quit,” Giovanniello said.

Eyewitness News called Ocean Management for comment, but they did not answer our calls.

