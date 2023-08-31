Man catches shark off the coast of Madison

MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A man caught a shark while paddleboarding in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Madison.

Eddie Carroll got the catch on video and posted it to Instagram.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) identified the animal as a female sandbar (brown) shark.

DEEP said there are three large species of sharks that live in Long Island Sound: the sand tiger shark, the dusky shark, and the sandbar (brown) shark.

You can read DEEP’s guide on sharks in the Long Island Sound below:

“This is no cause for alarm as dusky sharks, sandbar sharks, and sand tiger sharks are harmless to humans – in fact, they could use our help!” said DEEP.

The department said if you catch one of the sharks, you should immediately release it back into the sound, unharmed.

