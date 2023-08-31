UConn Sports
Middletown schools work to expand after school programs for students

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - While summer has come to an end, Middletown students are looking forward to starting a new school year.

Middletown High School held a rally to welcome the students to make sure the year starts off on a good note.

There was a back-to-school event at Beman Middle School earlier this month where students could get supplies and learn about new opportunities.

The superintendent says the district is extending after school programs for middle school and high school students.

They are also introducing evening buses to help make it easier for students to participate.

At the high school level, there will also be new classes to help students get a head start on college.

“We’ve introduced new academic programs in the secondary level, to increase pathways for our students,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos. “We are engaged with our public universities, to allow our students to participate in dual enrollment programs so that students can graduate with credits.”

