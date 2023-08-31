Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

(WFSB) – West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in 26 Connecticut towns this summer, according to officials.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said mosquitoes infected with West Nile have been found in the following towns:

Branford

Bridgeport

Colchester

Danbury

Darien

East Haddam

East Haven

Fairfield

Greenwich

Hartford

Hebron

Killingworth

Manchester

Mansfield

Milford

New Canaan

North Stonington

Norwalk

South Windsor

Stamford

Wallingford

Waterbury,

Waterford

Wethersfield

Willington

Wilton

A woman from New Haven County tested positive for the virus, officials said. That is the only human case reported in the state so far this year.

“We continue to detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes throughout Connecticut, with the highest levels of activity in Fairfield and New Haven counties and in the metropolitan Hartford area,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at CAES.

CAES listed tips for reducing the risk of mosquito bites:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.

West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the United States, CAES said.

“One hundred eighty-one human cases of West Nile virus, including four fatalities, have been reported in Connecticut residents since 2000,” said CAES.

