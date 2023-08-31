UConn Sports
New Haven school district has two goals to improve academic experience

By Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - This year, the district is putting a focus on two major topics that could greatly improve the academic experience for students.

Improving literacy and attendance are two areas the New Haven school district is focusing on this year.

Like many districts across the state, they believe it all starts with being present and on time in the classroom!

According to the district’s data, both kindergartners and 9th graders are more prone to have lower attendance levels.

The above statistic is likely associated with the academic, social and emotional changes and challenges that often come with being in a period of transition.

Earlier this week staffers and volunteers from the New Haven school district went door to door to let parents and students know they’re not alone, give helpful advice, and lastly make sure families have everything they need for a successful school year.

Parents say that it’s comforting knowing how much the district cares.

Asana Ahmed is a mother in the district that feels comforted by the steps taken to make sure parents and students are comfortable.

Ahmed said, “I really appreciate the surprise, everything they’ve been giving to us, the book bags, the books, the pencils.”

High school freshman Salahudeen Abubakari said, “I really appreciate it for supporting me, letting me know, they’ve got my back.”

While the district is also taking steps to improve literacy and highlight the importance of reading, the superintendent recognizes they have about 80 open teacher positions; a challenge they’re ready to meet!

