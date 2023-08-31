Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for his involvement in a street takeover that happened in New Haven County last month.

Police said between about 200 and 300 ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were involved in the July 8 takeover.

Collin Ramos, 28, of Meriden, turned himself in Wednesday on an arrest warrant connected to the incident.

Ramos was charged with drinking while driving, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Authorities said the group traveled on Boston Post Road from West Haven into Milford.

“Most of these vehicles were unregistered and the operators were driving recklessly by ‘popping wheelies,’ disregarding traffic signals, driving around vehicles, and passing vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic,” Orange police said.

Ramos posted a $1000 bond and is due in Derby court on September 13, said police.

He was released by Meriden police earlier this month after being arrested for a similar incident, authorities said.

