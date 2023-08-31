UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people

Collin Ramos.
Collin Ramos.(Orange CT Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for his involvement in a street takeover that happened in New Haven County last month.

Police said between about 200 and 300 ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were involved in the July 8 takeover.

Collin Ramos, 28, of Meriden, turned himself in Wednesday on an arrest warrant connected to the incident.

Ramos was charged with drinking while driving, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Authorities said the group traveled on Boston Post Road from West Haven into Milford.

“Most of these vehicles were unregistered and the operators were driving recklessly by ‘popping wheelies,’ disregarding traffic signals, driving around vehicles, and passing vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic,” Orange police said.

Ramos posted a $1000 bond and is due in Derby court on September 13, said police.

He was released by Meriden police earlier this month after being arrested for a similar incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 31. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say
One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 31. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus
According to the district’s data, both kindergartners and 9th graders are more prone to have...
New Haven schools welcome students back for another year of learning and excitement
UConn football 2023 season begins Thursday
Over 35K tickets distributed for the UConn football season opener