Police: Resident receives a call from a person identifying as a member of police

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police recently investigated a new twist to an old financial scam.

A resident received a call from a person who identified as a specific member of the Office of the Inspector General.

The caller stated the resident’s bank account was compromised and instructed them to transfer their money to a new account via crypto currency.

The resident questioned the interaction and disconnected the call.

Shortly after, the resident received a call from a telephone number matching the Simsbury Police Department.

The caller identified as a specific member of the Simsbury Police department.

The caller said that they were confirming that the bank account was compromise and that the resident needed to transfer their money.

The specific scam technique has recently occurred in at least one other town in Connecticut. As a reminder:

The Simsbury Police Department will not call and ask anyone for any funds or transfers of money.

If you are not sure that you are speaking to a member of the Simsbury Police Department or any other government entity or company, disconnect and call the government entity or company.

Do not give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

