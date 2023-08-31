UConn Sports
Proposal to raise the threshold for required overtime

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Big changes could be coming to the paychecks of salaried workers.

The Biden administration wants to make more people entitled to overtime pay.

The Department of Labor estimates this would help 3.6 million Americans make more money, and it would also cost the companies that employ them.

Right now, if you make more than $35,568 a year and are considered in a professional role, your employer is not required to pay you overtime.

That’s something the Biden administration wants to change.

The Department of Labor announced Wednesday it is proposing raising the threshold for required overtime to $55,000 a year.

The department said in a statement: “For too long, many low-paid salaried workers have been denied overtime pay, even though they often work long hours and perform much of the same work as their hourly counterparts.”

The administration is now asking for public input, and it seems a lot of people have something to say.

Channel 3′s Facebook post about the topic got hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

One woman wrote: “It would prevent employers from taking advantage of their employees.”

But others voiced concerns about the impact this would have on businesses.

“Connecticut is already one of the costliest places to do business, and that hasn’t improved over the past few years. It’ll just be one more thing for employers to have to contend with,” said Eric Gjede, VP of Public Policy for CBIA.

CBIA is a group that represents business interests in Connecticut.

He worries this will add an additional burden to certain industries.

“You’re going to see a lot of retail that I think will be impacted, some lower skilled employment, that’s where I think they are going to be hardest hit by this proposed rule change,” Gjede said.

The Department of Labor is accepting public comment on this proposal right now.

It is also likely to face legal challenges.

A similar proposal by President Obama was struck down.

