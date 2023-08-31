UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 31. Here is the 6 a.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say

Latest News

File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
A fire engulfs home leaving three people displaced
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
Wiseman Mpepa from Malawi survived the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg, South...
Fatal fire survivor talks about his attempt to escape blaze
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires