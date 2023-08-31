UConn Football 1-on-1 with Jackson Mitchell

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Jackson Mitchell has enjoyed personal success playing for UConn football, but he enters his senior season looking to lead his team to greater heights. The Ridgefield, Conn. native led the team in tackles last season and was the defensive leader of a Huskies team that reached its first bowl game in seven years. Named to the preseason Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist as the nation’s best defensive player in college football, Mitchell looks to put the Huskies back on the map.

Channel 3′s Nkwa Asonye sat down with him to talk about expectations for the 2023 season and continuing a pipeline for other recruits from Connecticut to stay home and play for the Huskies.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.