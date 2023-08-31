UConn football hosts NC State in season opener at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn football season begins Thursday evening in East Hartford.

UConn aims to build on strong momentum from Jim Mora’s first year, when the program earned a 6-6 regular season record, earning a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The first challenge for UConn will be Thursday’s game, when NC State travels to town, aiming to spoil the season opener.

“I’m excited to see where we are”, Coach Mora said to Channel 3, “I don’t know how good we are because we have to see them play a game first. But I think we’re better. As far as individual groups, I’m not sure. I have to see what they look like in live, real-game action”.

Tonight’s contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

The teams played last played each other last season; the Wolfpack won 41-10 on their home field in Raleigh, N.C.

The Huskies fight to achieve a much different result tonight against one of the three ACC teams on their schedule.

