Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a church in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Yellow crime scene tape closed a portion of the sidewalk on Congress Avenue near St. Stephen’s Pentecostal Church.

The crash formed a large hole in the exterior of the building’s structure, and bricks were littered nearby.

A vehicle involved in the crash was towed away from the scene.

No word as to what may have caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

