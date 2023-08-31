UConn Sports
Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged

A driver slammed a vehicle into St. Stephen's Pentecostal Church.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a church in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Yellow crime scene tape closed a portion of the sidewalk on Congress Avenue near St. Stephen’s Pentecostal Church.

The crash formed a large hole in the exterior of the building’s structure, and bricks were littered nearby.

A vehicle involved in the crash was towed away from the scene.

No word as to what may have caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

FORECAST: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged
Man catches shark off the coast of Madison
Hundreds protest in New Haven over eviction notices they say were retaliation