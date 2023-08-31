Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a church in New Haven on Thursday morning.
Yellow crime scene tape closed a portion of the sidewalk on Congress Avenue near St. Stephen’s Pentecostal Church.
The crash formed a large hole in the exterior of the building’s structure, and bricks were littered nearby.
A vehicle involved in the crash was towed away from the scene.
No word as to what may have caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
