Busy holiday weekend begins at Hammonasset State Park

(WFSB) - Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a busy one along the shoreline and at Connecticut’s state parks.

Plenty of people are already getting a jump start on that long holiday weekend.

It will be a big weekend at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. The campgrounds will be packed. All of the reservations have been booked for Labor Day Weekend. For many it’s a tradition and no better way to say goodbye to summer.

“We come every year for Labor Day, with a whole group of people,” said Tom Praskievicz.

Praskievicz said they have about 30 in their group this weekend. The group includes his sons, 6-year-old Thomas and 10-month-old Cole, a first-time camper.

“We’re here til Tuesday. The weather has been perfect. Not too hot, nice breeze,” Praskievicz said.

The weather looks like it’s going to pretty good for the holiday weekend.

“I think we can even leave our rain fly off and watch the stars at night,” said Kim Sisson of Wolcott.

Plenty of campers spent Friday morning unpacking and setting up. The staff at Hammonasset said all of the 558 campsites are reserved.

“This is our last big adventure of the summer for sure,” Sisson said.

Sisson said they have been going to Hammonasset for the past four years.

“The camaraderie, everybody is just family, you see kites flying. It’s just a fun thing, we’ve got friends who come in for the day, it’s just great,” said Sisson.

For many a summer vacation means a day at the beach, and with college kids back in school, the state is reminding folks you’ll see fewer lifeguards.

The only designated state park swimming areas that will be staffed this weekend are Hammonasset, Rocky Neck and Sherwood Island. After Labor Day, lifeguards won’t be at any of the beaches.

All these people are just looking to enjoy these fleeting moments, making memories, and hanging on to what’s left of summer.

“We come every year. We love the crabbing, going to the beach, hanging out at the campsite. Just a great time for the kids to do the same things we did as kids, riding bikes, crabbing, bonfires, just having fun,” said Colleen Proctor and Jennifer Rowland, cousins.

“Just being with family and friends, it’s the best. We just have a good time every year,” said Tom, of East Haddam.

While this is the last hurrah for many, Connecticut’s state park campgrounds will remain open through October 9 for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.