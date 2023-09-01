UConn Sports
Correction officer attack in New Haven under investigation

Correction officer assaulted
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A correction officer attack at a prison in New Haven is under investigation.

The Department of Correction said an inmate was being transferred to the New Haven Correctional Center Wednesday night when they got mad and punched a correction officer in the chest.

Other staff members quickly responded and secured the inmate.

The inmate was moved to a different part of the prison, officials said.

Two other officers were also hurt when they tried to stop the assault. They did not seek medical attention.

This is the fourth attack on a correction officer in the past month, at various facilities across the state.

