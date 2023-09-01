UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Cousins born at same hospital less than 12 hours apart

Cousins Amayah Jaylee (in brown) and Amiry Reign (in pink) were born in the same hospital and...
Cousins Amayah Jaylee (in brown) and Amiry Reign (in pink) were born in the same hospital and on the same floor just hours apart from each other.(Carlotta Calis)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pair of cousins will share a unique bond from day one.

Amayah Jaylee was born on Tuesday, August 26th at 11:26 p.m. at Middlesex Hospital.

Not even 12 hours later her cousin Amiry Reign, was born in the same hospital right down the hallway on August 30th at 8:05 a.m.

Their grandmother, Carlotta Callis, says Middlesex Hospital told her they’ve never seen this happen in their maternity ward.

Amayah mother, Jada Brackett and Amiry’s dad, Amirh Brackett are brother and sister.

Carlotta says she is so excited to be a grandmother times two.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Ramos.
Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

Injured NC State football player passes medical tests; will be released from hospital
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!
Meriden is facing a bus driver strike that will lead to major challenges for thousands of...
Meriden school bus driver strike begins Friday
Purposeful play lets kids learn more about what their interested in while also working together.
Killingly Central School heads back to class focusing on ‘purposeful play’