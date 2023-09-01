Cousins born at same hospital less than 12 hours apart

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pair of cousins will share a unique bond from day one.

Amayah Jaylee was born on Tuesday, August 26th at 11:26 p.m. at Middlesex Hospital.

Not even 12 hours later her cousin Amiry Reign, was born in the same hospital right down the hallway on August 30th at 8:05 a.m.

Their grandmother, Carlotta Callis, says Middlesex Hospital told her they’ve never seen this happen in their maternity ward.

Amayah mother, Jada Brackett and Amiry’s dad, Amirh Brackett are brother and sister.

Carlotta says she is so excited to be a grandmother times two.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.