Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday morning, crews are responding to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry, and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 is on the way to the scene.

