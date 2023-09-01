Drive-thru Starbucks location proposed in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Plans for a new drive-thru Starbucks location are being considered in Tolland.

Prospect Enterprises Inc. recently submitted plans for a new 2,400-square-foot construction development at Fieldstone Commons on Merrow Road.

According to David Corcoran, Tolland’s Director of Planning and Development, the proposal has cleared the town’s Design Advisory Board.

The new location would occupy a pad site next to the plaza’s main entrance, including a patio area and drive-thru.

The next hurdle for the proposal is a hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission on September 11th.

