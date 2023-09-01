EEE virus confirmed in Windham County town

THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) – State officials confirmed the presence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in a mosquito trapped in Thompson.

The mosquito was trapped on August 24, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The results represented the first EEE positive mosquitoes identified in the state by the CAES this year.

“The recent detection of EEE virus and continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern as conditions are suitable for further build-up of virus in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at CAES. “We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification, and we encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

CAES is urging residents to:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.

State officials said EEE is a rare but serious illness in humans.

“EEE is the most severe mosquito-transmitted disease in the U.S. with approximately 40 percent mortality and significant brain damage in most survivors,” CAES said.

The last mayor EEE outbreak happened in 2019 when there were 38 human cases nationally with 19 in New England, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.