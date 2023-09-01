Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The unofficial end of summer is here… Labor Day weekend, and if you’re looking for ways to spend that extra day with the family, we have some ideas.
- Saturday, September 2
- Southington Drive-in
- Gates open: 6pm
- Activities for kids in the field
- Snack bar available
- Movie starts after sunset
- $20 per vehicle
- September 2 & 3
- The Fox Tower Pool at Foxwoods
- 11:00am – 6:00pm
- Lawn games, live DJ, giveaways and a buffet
- Cabanas & daybeds available
Connecticut Fairs this weekend:
- CT Renaissance Faire
- Goshen Fair
- Woodstock Fair
- Haddam Neck Fair
- Colebrook Fair
- Lyman Orchards Corn Maze & Cider Donut Festival
For a list of more upcoming fairs in our state, click here.
