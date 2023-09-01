UConn Sports
FAMILY FRIDAY: Labor Day weekend events
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The unofficial end of summer is here… Labor Day weekend, and if you’re looking for ways to spend that extra day with the family, we have some ideas.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

  • Saturday, September 2
  • Southington Drive-in
  • Gates open: 6pm
  • Activities for kids in the field
  • Snack bar available
  • Movie starts after sunset
  • $20 per vehicle

Camp Foxwoods

  • September 2 & 3
  • The Fox Tower Pool at Foxwoods
  • 11:00am – 6:00pm
  • Lawn games, live DJ, giveaways and a buffet
  • Cabanas & daybeds available

Connecticut Fairs this weekend:

For a list of more upcoming fairs in our state, click here.

