Funding to bolster security as antisemitism is on the rise

(WFSB) - Sometimes, it is a nasty word on the street, or an object thrown from a car. But at its worst, antisemitism can be deadly, and it is on the rise in Connecticut.

Lawmakers are doing their part to make it easier for Jewish organizations to protect themselves from danger.

“With our community, being the orthodox Jewish community, we’re visibly orthodox Jews which makes us a target every single time we walk down the street,” said Ari Weisenfeld, Agudath of Israel, Waterbury office.

Gone are the days when orthodox Jews could leave their synagogue doors wide open and not fear for their safety.

But antisemitism doesn’t have to be deadly to catch the eye of lawmakers.

“The stark, blunt staggering fact is that hate crimes are on the rise,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

According to an Anti-Defamation League study from earlier this year, antisemitic incidents rose 100-percent in Connecticut from 2021 to 2022. Sixty-eight instances have been documented.

“Double the number in the previous year,” said Blumenthal.

In an effort to make 2023 a safer year, Blumenthal is highlighting funds in the non-profit security grant program.

It gives federal dollars to faith institutions to bolster security.

“Connecticut will receive $3.2 million in federal funds,” Blumenthal said.

“Every year when the nonprofit security grant opens up make sure they apply for them,” Weisenfeld said.

Weisenfeld is part of Waterbury’s orthodox Jewish community.

“We do things like trying to keep a low profile for example many of our synagogues do not have obvious signage that it is a synagogue location,” said Weisenfeld.

He said congregations in the Brass City have used the federal program before.

“Replacing windows that are easy to break,” Weisenfeld said. “The doors as well, to have thicker, stronger doors.”

This synagogue recently switched its wood doors to passcode protected ones.

But even with the federal grant, they still had to pay for some of it out of pocket. They are not alone.

“Synagogues, churches, mosques can’t on their own absorb the costs involved in hardening their facilities,” said David Waren, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

The state of Connecticut has their own version of this program to supplement the federal grants.

Funds that help, but don’t wholly eliminate the fear.

“Our children grow up knowing they’re a walking security risk,” Weisenfeld said.

