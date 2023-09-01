Governor Lamont announces nomination for CT Supreme Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is an open seat on the CT Supreme Court, and Governor Lamont is making another attempt to fill it.

Today, he is nominating Nora Dannehy, a former US attorney.

Dannehy is a Connecticut native and has a long career as a prosecutor.

Legislative leaders from both parties are saying she is a good choice, but there could be a few hurdles.

Dannehy has an impressive resume.

She was the US attorney for CT, the first woman to hold that office, and is well known for successfully prosecuting former Governor John Rowland.

“Nora Dannehy knows what she knows, but you also know she cares. She cares deeply about justice. She’ll be an extraordinary associate justice on the Supreme Court,” said Governor Ned Lamont, (D), CT.

Dannehy was also a Deputy Attorney General.

“I can’t think of anyone more prepared and more ready to be an associate justice than Nora Dannehy in this state today,” said William Tong, CT, Attorney General.

Dannehy is now working in a private practice in Hartford.

“If confirmed it would be an honor to once again serve the people of CT as an associate justice of their court,” Dannehy said.

Lamont’s first pick was Sandra Glover, who withdrew amid concerns over her commitment to upholding Connecticut’s strong reproductive rights laws.

Dannehy may also face challenges.

In 2020, she suddenly resigned while working with US Attorney John Durham on a politically sensitive investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

She stepped down due to political pressure to deliver a report before the presidential election.

“She ended up leaving because of the fact the dealings there were becoming hyper-partisan, so she deserves credit for that,” said Sen Bob Duff, (D), Majority Leader.

But Republican Craig Fishbein sees it differently.

“they are heralding the fact she walked away from the Durham investigation, but I think that’s actually a negative. We want our judges to be courageous in the face of what’s before them,” said Fishbein, (R), Judiciary Committee.

Also an issue for Dannehy, she lacks experience in state courtrooms.

While Lamont wants this all wrapped up in a special session, the judiciary committee must first approve this nomination.

