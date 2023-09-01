UConn Sports
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

