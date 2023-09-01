UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Ramos.
Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the 6 a.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the 6 a.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!