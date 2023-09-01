UConn Sports
Injured NC State football player passes medical tests; will be released from hospital

Play was stopped for several minutes during the third quarter of Thursday night’s game.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFSB) An injured member of the Wolfpack football team will be discharged from a Connecticut hospital on Friday morning, according to university officials.

Rakeim Ashford, a graduate student-athlete from Ackerman, MS., passed a series of medical tests overnight after sustaining an injury during second-half play.

Play was suspended for several minutes with 1:54 left in the third quarter as first responders provided medical care.

Isiah Davis received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The defensive back gave a thumbs-up to the crowd after he was stretchered off the field.

No further information was released about the nature of the injury.

NC State maintained its lead after play resumed, defeating the Huskies 24-14.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

