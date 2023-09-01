Killingly Central head back to class focusing on ‘purposeful play’

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - All kindergarten classes across the state will be required to let students themselves direct some of the teaching.

In just a few hours, Killingly kindergarten and first grade students will be arriving here for their first day of class.

This year, Killingly Central School is putting additional focus on what’s called “purposeful play.”

One class last year created their own town to learn more about killingly. Another class created a carnival.

Purposeful play is all about letting kids learn more about what their interested in while also working together.

“It’s pretty amazing to see children in their play able to be focused through their executive functioning skills, using those skills. Their play isn’t chaotic. It’s planned,” said Kristin Collins, kindergarten teacher. “It’s focused and intentional which helps lead them in so many cool directions.”

The principal of killingly central school sat on the state’s early childhood committee last year in part to talk about her work with purposeful play.

There is now a state law that all kindergarten classes across the state have to offer play-based learning.

