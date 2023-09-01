Many state parks will not have lifeguards on duty this Labor Day weekend

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - As state parks are expected to be packed for a busy Labor Day weekend, DEEP is warning beachgoers to be careful as many of the state parks won’t have lifeguards on duty.

All 21 state beaches are expected to be packed this weekend.

But only Rocky Neck, Hammonasset and Sherwood Island Beaches will have lifeguards on-duty.

DEEP said this is because of a lifeguard shortage and students who leave positions to return to school.

Families spending a day in the sun at Silver Sands State Park in Milford said that just means they’ll need to pay closer attention to what’s going on.

“You feel safe if you know someone else is watching you and your kids,” a parent said. “I always like to watch the kids myself because I can’t blame someone else and say it’s your fault because something happened to my child.”

DEEP asks beachgoers to be smart and use sound judgment while in and around the water.

As a reminder, deep said to stay within designated swimming areas, watch your children and don’t swim if you have been consuming alcohol.

Erica Wood said no lifeguard is no big problem. While she’s at the beach she just plans to be careful and have fun.

“I think you should just definitely always come at your own risk. I think that when you have children for yourself and your own general safety you should never really rely on someone else for that,” said Erica Wood of Naugatuck. “I would just say to be aware of your surroundings and be safe and have a good time.”

Deep said this coming Monday will be the last day for lifeguard coverage at all swimming areas.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.