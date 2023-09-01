Meriden school bus driver strike begins Friday

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden is facing a bus driver strike that will lead to major challenges for thousands of families.

School bus drivers in the city are ready to strike just three days into the school year after contract negotiations broke down.

Drivers are planning to picket, and parents are planning how to get their kids to school. Teachers are planning to get to school earlier and stay later.

“I have parents texting me, calling me. Every stop I go to they ask me hey what’s going?” said Lizette Maldonado, Meriden bus driver.

After days of practice picketing, Friday is the real deal.

“We’re ready to go we’ll have our signs we’ll be loud we’ll be honking our horns and we’ll be showing a message that this group is united,” said Nick Frangiamore with Teamsters Local 671.

They are still waiting on an offer with better benefits and wages.

Parents are looking for ways to get to school and teachers are hoping kids make it to class.

“There’s a giant concern from the teachers that their students won’t be able to make it to school,” said Lauren Mancini-Averitt.

Mancini-Averitt teaches at Maloney High School and is the President of the Meriden Federation of Teachers.

She said Meriden Public Schools will open up staffed an hour earlier and an hour later than usual and that students who have no other way to get to school will be excused from class.

“If it’s not possible to get to school because the bus was your only option then we’re going to teach lessons and not have them count against kids.”

If you’re a parent still looking for a plan, there is a Facebook page called Meriden Bus Strike Share created by Meriden resident Wouldlin Kreeture.

“I just saw a bunch of people panicking.”

It’s a group for parents to talk with others to coordinate rides to and from school.

“Parents are actually connecting with other parents whose kids are on the same bus already. So they’re starting relationships that continue well into the school year,” said Kreeture.

All are hopeful that this strike won’t last deep into the school year, but according to their union: “The drivers are ready to stay out as long as it takes.”

Drivers plan to picket at the Meriden and Berlin Yards Friday starting at 5 a.m.

Eyewitness News called New Britain Transportation, but they did not respond.

