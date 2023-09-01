UConn Sports
Motorcycle crash closes Route 6 in Watertown

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A portion of Route 6 (Thomaston Road) in Watertown is closed Friday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.

Police said the road is closed between Buckingham Street and Nova Scotia Hill Road.

Serious injuries are reported, said police.

A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved.

The crash is under investigation by the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

