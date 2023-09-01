Motorcycle crash closes Route 6 in Watertown
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A portion of Route 6 (Thomaston Road) in Watertown is closed Friday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.
Police said the road is closed between Buckingham Street and Nova Scotia Hill Road.
Serious injuries are reported, said police.
A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved.
The crash is under investigation by the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.
