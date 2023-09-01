Officers struggle with shoplifting suspect at Newington Walmart

UConn Sports
Shoplifting suspect arrested at Newington Walmart following struggle
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Officers in Newington struggled to apprehend a shoplifting suspect Friday, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at the Walmart on the Burlington Turnpike.

A shoplifting suspect refused being taken into custody, said police.

Additional officers responded to help apprehend the suspect.

He was taken into custody and nobody was hurt, authorities said.

No further information was available.

FAMILY FRIDAY: Labor Day weekend events
Shoplifting suspect arrested at Newington Walmart following struggle
Bus driver strike having a big impact on Meriden families
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash closes Route 6 in Watertown