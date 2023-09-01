Officers struggle with shoplifting suspect at Newington Walmart

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Officers in Newington struggled to apprehend a shoplifting suspect Friday, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at the Walmart on the Burlington Turnpike.

A shoplifting suspect refused being taken into custody, said police.

Additional officers responded to help apprehend the suspect.

He was taken into custody and nobody was hurt, authorities said.

No further information was available.

