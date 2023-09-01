Officials push for red light cameras in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push is on to have red light cameras installed throughout Hartford.

Officials hope the cameras will help slow drivers down and protect pedestrians.

This comes as there are growing concerns about the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

City leaders said this will help make Hartford safer.

“We’ve seen a lot of reckless driving in cities increase in the last few years and it’s a real threat to public safety, to people’s lives,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The cameras would read the license plates of drivers passing through red lights and then ticket individuals who violate traffic laws.

“We’ll look at a number of factors as we’re required to under the statute. Including where you have a history of accidents, where you have a history of pedestrian accidents or death. And we will try to put together a plan that will help keep our communities safer,” Bronin said.

The Hartford City Council passed a resolution in August saying red light cameras would be beneficial to the capital city.

Hartford is one of many municipalities in the state looking to install red light cameras or speed cameras.

This comes after a bill passed in the general assembly this year granting municipalities the option to use cameras to enforce speed limit and red light violations.

So far this year there have been 209 traffic deaths in Connecticut.

Last year there were 368 and in 2021 there were 302.

“We do have some concerns that we aren’t taking privacy into account as we install these red light cameras,” said Ivelisse Correa with BLM 860.

Correa said BLM 860 is in moderate support of the plan.

“If we do strike that balance between privacy and safety, this can go along pretty well, but at the same time, these are a lot of funds that could be going towards lowering crime such as after school programming,” Correa said.

There is no estimate on when the cameras will be installed just yet.

The city is waiting on more guidance from the state Department of Transportation.

