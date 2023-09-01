Police: Driver of a stolen vehicle intentionally strikes police cruiser

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to Maplecroft Shopping Plaza after receiving information that a stolen motor vehicle was in the area.

This incident happened at approximately 7:17 p.m. on Monday Aug. 18.

When they arrived in the plaza, the driver of the stolen car accelerated towards a patrol officer in his cruiser.

According to police, the suspect intentionally struck the cruiser thereby disabling it.

The driver quickly left the scene, and the stolen vehicle was later found in a private parking lot in Wallingford.

Cheshire Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above as a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 271-5531.

