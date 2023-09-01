UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Driver of a stolen vehicle intentionally strikes police cruiser

Police are looking for the driver of this stolen vehicle.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to Maplecroft Shopping Plaza after receiving information that a stolen motor vehicle was in the area.

This incident happened at approximately 7:17 p.m. on Monday Aug. 18.

When they arrived in the plaza, the driver of the stolen car accelerated towards a patrol officer in his cruiser.

According to police, the suspect intentionally struck the cruiser thereby disabling it.

The driver quickly left the scene, and the stolen vehicle was later found in a private parking lot in Wallingford.

Cheshire Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above as a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 271-5531.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Ramos.
Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous holiday weekend and a potential heat wave!
Meriden is facing a bus driver strike that will lead to major challenges for thousands of...
Meriden school bus driver strike begins Friday
Purposeful play lets kids learn more about what their interested in while also working together.
Killingly Central School heads back to class focusing on ‘purposeful play’
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base