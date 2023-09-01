Police: Former Norwalk Public School’s employee stole over 35K of funds

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police received a report from Norwalk public schools about a former staff member that committed thefts over an extended period.

The investigation revealed that $35,924.10 was stolen by Marilyn Knox, 67, who worked as a bookkeeper.

This occurred between July 21, 2021 and January 9, 2023 and all money taken from the Brien McMahon Student Athletic fund.

Police found that McMahon used the stolen funds for personal expenses.

Knox was terminated from Brien McMahon when the discovery was made during the school’s in-house investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.