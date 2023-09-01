SOMETHING’S COOKING: Bear’s Smokehouse shakes it up with school lunch ides

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Most Connecticut students headed back to school this week which means thousands of parents are figuring out what to pack in their child’s lunch box.

Jamie McDonald serves thousands of people at his incredibly popular restaurants - Bear’s Smokehouse.

“We have six locations multiple food trucks at all the stadiums and everything and its crazy,” said McDonald.

Believe it or not, this barbecue guru is not a classically trained chef and some of the first steps of his culinary journey involved planning school lunches for his two kids!

“I’m not a classically trained chef but growing up i was very involved with the family,” said McDonald. “We would plan out the menus on Sunday as a family, get everyone’s input.”

McDonald recommends that parents cook all their proteins and veggies over the weekend to save time making school lunches throughout the week.

“When you get home after that crazy day of activities and stuff, all your meals are ready in the kitchen,” said McDonald. “You just have to throw them in the oven, or the microwave warm them up and your good to go.”

Jamie’s right-hand man, Bear’s Operations Manager Tyler Burrill, is showing how to make loaded street corn in just minutes.

“It’s super easy and the kids love it; they think it’s fun,” said McDonald.

Heat up fun ingredients your kids love with olive oil in a pan like pulled pork, onions, roasted red peppers, corn, and pickled jalapenos for a little spice!

Then, scoop everything into a bag of chips, and it’s time to shake it all up.

It’s a delicious mobile snack that doesn’t require a dishwasher, just your child’s imagination!

McDonald said, “it’s just scooping whatever you want in the little bag, and it’s their creation.”

