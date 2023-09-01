UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Bear’s Smokehouse shakes it up with school lunch ides

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Bear’s Smokehouse shakes it up with school lunch ides
By Roger Susanin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Most Connecticut students headed back to school this week which means thousands of parents are figuring out what to pack in their child’s lunch box.

Jamie McDonald serves thousands of people at his incredibly popular restaurants - Bear’s Smokehouse.

“We have six locations multiple food trucks at all the stadiums and everything and its crazy,” said McDonald.

Believe it or not, this barbecue guru is not a classically trained chef and some of the first steps of his culinary journey involved planning school lunches for his two kids!

“I’m not a classically trained chef but growing up i was very involved with the family,” said McDonald. “We would plan out the menus on Sunday as a family, get everyone’s input.”

McDonald recommends that parents cook all their proteins and veggies over the weekend to save time making school lunches throughout the week.

“When you get home after that crazy day of activities and stuff, all your meals are ready in the kitchen,” said McDonald. “You just have to throw them in the oven, or the microwave warm them up and your good to go.”

Jamie’s right-hand man, Bear’s Operations Manager Tyler Burrill, is showing how to make loaded street corn in just minutes.

“It’s super easy and the kids love it; they think it’s fun,” said McDonald.

Heat up fun ingredients your kids love with olive oil in a pan like pulled pork, onions, roasted red peppers, corn, and pickled jalapenos for a little spice!

Then, scoop everything into a bag of chips, and it’s time to shake it all up.

It’s a delicious mobile snack that doesn’t require a dishwasher, just your child’s imagination!

McDonald said, “it’s just scooping whatever you want in the little bag, and it’s their creation.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Ramos.
Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said the holiday weekend will get off to a comfortable start.
Technical Discussion: Comfy start to Labor Day Weekend, Then Turning Hot
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Bear’s Smokehouse shakes it up with school lunch ides
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Bear’s Smokehouse shakes it up with school lunch ides
SOMETHING’S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic
SOMETHING’S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic
SOMETHING’S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic
SOMETHING’S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic
SOMETHING'S COOKING: Make Food Lovely
Something’s Cooking: Make Food Lovely