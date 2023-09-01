Sports betting venue opens at the XL Center next week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brand new sports bar and betting venue is opening next week at the XL Center in Hartford.

“We’ve been at it for about a year getting it primed,” said Michael Freimuth, with the Capital Region Development Authority.

Freimuth showed Eyewitness News around the 5,000 square foot site inside the XL Center.

It fits 300 people who will be able to eat, drink and gamble.

The soft launch is next weekend, and the grand opening is set for September 18.

“We’re hopeful it produces a new revenue line for the building which is critical. Gives us a new purpose for the building,” said Freimuth.

Freimuth is hoping to attract people to the arena on nights where there aren’t games and events here as sports betting continues to explode in Connecticut.

The venue has 12 machines and 86 screens, a different way to bet than using apps on your phone.

“It’s kind of an experiment, we’re not sure how well it’s going to work,” Freimuth said.

The target audience for these gambling companies is young men.

On the CCSU campus, Eyewitness News found several students who bet and sometimes find it hard to stop.

“It was going well my first couple months but it’s rough riding ever since,” said Jonathan, a CCSU junior.

Jonathan knows how easy it is to bet and how quickly it can out of control. He was placing a few small bets on FanDuel.

“Gives me something to do,” Jonathan said.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling helps people who can’t stop. Their 24/7 hotline can be reached at 1-888-789-7777.

Calls have increased since the state legalized sports betting in 2021.

“It should be something you’re going into with a budget. And sticking to it. You’re not going to be spending money on rent or food payments or anything you can’t afford to use,” said Paul Tarbox with the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.

‘You have to recognize it and walk away,” said Nick Garofalo, a CCSU junior.

