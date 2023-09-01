Stand your ground law protects homeowner who shot college student from CT, attorney says

(WFSB) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Nick Donofrio, a young man from Madison who was shot and killed at a home near the University of South Carolina where he was a student.

Police said the person in the home who shot him will not face charges.

Everyone agrees this was a horrible tragedy, but the law in South Carolina seems to be clear.

It’s called Stand Your Ground, and the man who fired that fatal shot may have been justified.

Donofrio, 20, had just returned to the University of South Carolina to start his junior year of college.

He was living in an off-campus apartment but in the early morning hours of August 26 he tried to enter the wrong home.

Police said Donofrio was knocking and banging on the door and broke the glass trying to get in. A woman inside called 911, and a man in the home shot him.

“It’s horrific news, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Seth Rose, a criminal defense attorney in South Carolina.

Rose is also a state lawmaker who represents the Rosewood community where Donofrio was killed.

Rose said a South Carolina law, Stand Your Ground, protects that person who shot him.

“What it says is if you are at your home, in your car or place of business you can stand your ground you can meet force with force. Not like self-defense where you have a duty to retreat,” Rose said.

Thirty-five states have similar stand your ground laws.

“The real world works when someone feels threatened,” said Ryan McGuigan.

McGuigan is a criminal defense attorney in Connecticut where the laws are different. In this situation, a person would have to prove they felt threatened and their life was in danger but:

“In the state of Connecticut you have a duty to retreat before you can assert that defense,” said McGuigan.

Retreat is an important word here. In Connecticut a person would have to show they tried to avoid lethal force.

The Donofrio family released a statement:

“We were very proud of Nick. We were very lucky to be his parents and love him very much. He was the son that every parent would wish for. Nick was funny, smart, compassionate, and loved life. We will miss him immeasurably. "

It’s also important to know that inside the home there is no difference in either state. A person has the right to defend themselves but it’s outside the home and this was on the front porch.

Donations have been pouring into GoFundMe fundraiser to set up a scholarship in honor of Nick Donofrio. It has raised $120,000 so far.

