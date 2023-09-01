UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Trooper’s use of force in Canterbury incident was justified, inspector general says

Trooper’s use of force in Canterbury incident was justified, inspector general says
By Stephanie Simoni and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A trooper’s use of force in Canterbury which ended in a man dying was justified, according to officials.

The incident happened on August 24, 2022.

A 14-page report goes through the entire exchange between Trooper Desmond Stimson and Ryan Marzi.

Police were called for a domestic incident on Westminster Road.

All of it was captured on a dashboard camera as well as a body camera.

When the trooper got on scene, investigators said Marzi ignored his commands.

Then, when he tried to detain Marzi, a struggle ensued. That is when the trooper used his taser. Both were hurt.

Days later, Marzi died in the hospital from a blood clot he got from his injuries, not from the taser used.

That is part of the reason why the Office of Inspector General concluded the use of force was justified.

You can read the full report below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said Friday will be mostly sunny and comfortable.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say
One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said Friday will be mostly sunny and comfortable.
Technical Discussion: A couple of crisp nights and then a potential heat wave
Correction officer assaulted
Correction officer attack in New Haven under investigation
Data breach involving solar, electric vehicle customers, Eversource says
Data breach involving solar, electric vehicle customers, Eversource says
Sports betting coming to the XL Center
Sports betting venue opens at the XL Center next week