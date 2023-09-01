Trooper’s use of force in Canterbury incident was justified, inspector general says

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A trooper’s use of force in Canterbury which ended in a man dying was justified, according to officials.

The incident happened on August 24, 2022.

A 14-page report goes through the entire exchange between Trooper Desmond Stimson and Ryan Marzi.

Police were called for a domestic incident on Westminster Road.

All of it was captured on a dashboard camera as well as a body camera.

When the trooper got on scene, investigators said Marzi ignored his commands.

Then, when he tried to detain Marzi, a struggle ensued. That is when the trooper used his taser. Both were hurt.

Days later, Marzi died in the hospital from a blood clot he got from his injuries, not from the taser used.

That is part of the reason why the Office of Inspector General concluded the use of force was justified.

You can read the full report below:

