Driver dies after crashing into fence; car bursts into flames

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver has died after crashing into a fence in Waterbury on Saturday.

The Waterbury Fire Department received calls for a structure fire on Cooke Street around 5:30 a.m. When the fire department got on scene, they discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The police department says the crash happened near 361 Perkins Ave, which intersects with Cooke Street.

The fire department says the driver crashed through a fence and the car burst into flames.

No one else was in the car at the time, and the fire did not damage any surrounding structures.

The fire department quickly extinguished the flames.

The driver was deemed ‘unrecognizable’ by the fire department.

The Fire Marshal’s office and Waterbury police are investigating this crash.

