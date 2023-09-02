UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside
Police identify Plainville man who shot a dozen rounds in his home
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow

Latest News

Breaking News
Plane lands in cornfield near old airport in Burlington
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
Video was released of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante captured on a residential security...
Escaped inmate caught on surveillance camera near Pennsylvania prison
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer