Families head to the beach for the holiday weekend

By Mike Cerullo
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Families are heading home from the beach with sand in their shoes and memories that will last a lifetime.

Saturday has been the perfect beach day, and Sunday’s forecast looks promising as well.

Lifeguards have been keeping a close eye on beachgoers here at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme all day long. They will be out all weekend.

But DEEP warned beachgoers to be careful since many other state parks do not have lifeguards on duty right now.

Rocky Neck, Hammonasset, and Sherwood Island beaches are the only state parks in Connecticut with lifeguards working this weekend.

Officials reminded beachgoers to stay within designated swimming areas, keep a close eye on your kids, and stay out of the water if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Whether those lifeguard chairs are staffed or not, beachgoers said it’s best to be smart and safe if you plan to swim.

“Make sure you check the weather conditions, the weather app always tells you the conditions or whether a rip current is going on, so if there’s no lifeguards out, make sure you know what the conditions of the water are before going in,” said Olivia Fetterolm, beachgoer.

DEEP said Monday will be the last day for lifeguard coverage at all state park swimming areas.

