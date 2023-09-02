UConn Sports
Man accused of trying to give alcohol to minors at gas station

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to give alcohol to minors at a gas station, according to state police.

It happened around 4:16 p.m. Friday at the Patco on Sharon Road in the Lakeville section of Salisbury, police said.

Hunter Watts, 34, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and five counts of attempt illegal sale/ distribution of alcohol to a minor.

Hunter Watts
Hunter Watts(Connecticut State Police)

Authorities said Watts was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in Torrington court on Tuesday.

