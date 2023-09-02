Man accused of trying to give alcohol to minors at gas station

SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to give alcohol to minors at a gas station, according to state police.

It happened around 4:16 p.m. Friday at the Patco on Sharon Road in the Lakeville section of Salisbury, police said.

Hunter Watts, 34, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and five counts of attempt illegal sale/ distribution of alcohol to a minor.

Hunter Watts (Connecticut State Police)

Authorities said Watts was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in Torrington court on Tuesday.

