Members of Mark Twain house remember Jimmy Buffett

Members of the organization behind the Mark Twain House in Hartford met Jimmy Buffett back in 2020 when he got a tour of the house and appeared in their virtual gala during the pandemic.

They say they will always remember his enthusiasm for the museum.

“Jimmy was an old-school troubadour and storyteller, and his love and reverence for Mark Twain was evident in both his songs and stories,” said Cindy Lovell, a former museum director and longtime acquaintance of Buffett.

According to the museum’s executive director Pieter N. Roos, Buffett had always wanted to see the museum when he visited in January of 2020.

Buffett even performed a mini concert in the Billiard Room, where Twain wrote his best-known works.

“We are sad and sorry that Jimmy will never get the chance to serenade in the house again, but we celebrate his contributions to all of us,” said Roos.

