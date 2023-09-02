UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

53-year-old man dies in Bristol motorcycle crash

A 53-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 53-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and King Street just before 2:00 a.m.

The rider was traveling west on Broad Street and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, east of King Street.

The Yamaha motorcycle went off the road and he fell off.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene where they attempted life saving measures. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The intersection was shut down while Bristol’s accident reconstruction team processed the scene, removing the motorcycle and securing it as police evidence. The area was reopened at 8:00 a.m.

His name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside
Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow
Debunking 6 common misconceptions about laser hair removal

Latest News

Police boost patrols for potential takeover
Two towns warn of potential street takeovers
Generic police lights
Driver dies after crashing into fence; car bursts into flames
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Comfy Today, Summer Heat Returns Starting Tomorrow