53-year-old man dies in Bristol motorcycle crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 53-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and King Street just before 2:00 a.m.

The rider was traveling west on Broad Street and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, east of King Street.

The Yamaha motorcycle went off the road and he fell off.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene where they attempted life saving measures. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The intersection was shut down while Bristol’s accident reconstruction team processed the scene, removing the motorcycle and securing it as police evidence. The area was reopened at 8:00 a.m.

His name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

