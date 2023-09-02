Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - An 80-year-old man has been taken into custody after shooting a dozen rounds in his home.

Police say the man shot about a dozen rounds into the television in his home.

His wife called police to report he may be a danger to himself at around 8 p.m.

Police were able to safely evacuate her from the house, but the man stayed barricaded in the home.

He was taken into custody at around 9:50 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital for intoxication and possible psychiatric issues.

Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.