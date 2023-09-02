UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - An 80-year-old man has been taken into custody after shooting a dozen rounds in his home.

Police say the man shot about a dozen rounds into the television in his home.

His wife called police to report he may be a danger to himself at around 8 p.m.

Police were able to safely evacuate her from the house, but the man stayed barricaded in the home.

He was taken into custody at around 9:50 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital for intoxication and possible psychiatric issues.

Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Ramos.
Orange police make arrest in street takeover case that involved more than 200 people
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said the holiday weekend will get off to a comfortable start.
Technical Discussion: Comfy start to Labor Day Weekend, Then Turning Hot
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta
Mosquito
Mosquitoes in 26 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said the holiday weekend will get off to a comfortable start.
Technical Discussion: Comfy start to Labor Day Weekend, Then Turning Hot
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Part of Route 44 closed due to serious motor vehicle accident
Push for red light cameras in Hartford
Officials push for red light cameras in Hartford
Labor Day weekend will be busy along the shoreline
Busy holiday weekend begins at Hammonasset State Park