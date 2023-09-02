UConn Sports
Plane lands in cornfield near old airport in Burlington

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Burlington Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials from the Burlington Fire Department say they received a report of a plane crash at the old Johnnycake Airport from Bradley Airport.

Officials say the plane landed shortly before 2:00 p.m.

When the Burlington Fire Department responded, they saw plane down in a cornfield just south of the old airport.

Fire officials say the pilot was not injured but is being evaluated by EMS. No one else was in the plane at the time of the crash.

What caused the crash is under investigation by the FAA and state police.

