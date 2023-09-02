UConn Sports
Running attack will be a priority for the Huskies this season

It was a tough loss for UConn football to start the season Thursday night. Nkwa Asonye talks about how the team looks to turn the page.
By Nkwa Asonye and Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Not the storybook start to the season the UConn Huskies were hoping for.

Many of the questions about this team still need to be answered.

But on offense, it’s clear the UConn running attack is what will be the top priority all season.

Victor Rosa, the sophomore tailback from Bristol Central, lead the huskies in this game with 99 yards and 2 touchdowns

After the game, Rosa said he believes this team can be special, and if they just avoid penalties and mistakes, himself included.

Rosa referred to his unsportsmanlike penalty on his second touchdown run when he somersaulted into the endzone. He said it: “Cannot happen ever again.”

UConn Head Coach Jim Mora said Rosa is not given enough credit for his speed and explosiveness.  As an example, they couldn’t catch him on his 71-yard 3rd quarter touchdown jaunt.

The Huskies now look ahead to September 9. The first road game of the season will be in Atlanta against Georgia State.  Georgia State opened its season on Thursday with a victory over Rhode Island.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

