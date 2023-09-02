Two towns warn of potential street takeovers

WILLIMANTIC/MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Two local police departments are boosting patrols and put out warnings about potential street takeovers Saturday night.

Police in Manchester and Willimantic put out a warning after hearing about possible street takeovers in their towns.

In their warning, Manchester police identified potential areas where the street takeovers might take place. They are asking residents to avoid Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road.

Police say residents will see more police activity in the area.

Willimantic police say they are also increasing their police presence, using help from the Town of Windham, state police, and Eastern Connecticut State University police.

Police say there may also be limited access to city parks and plazas throughout the Labor Day weekend.

“Disruptive groups of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike riders who engage in hazardous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated here” said Willimantic Police Chief Paul M. Hussey.

Operators of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes can be fined $1,000, Willimantic police said.

These types of street takeovers have been occurring all throughout Connecticut. Local and state police departments have been working to stop these types of takeovers by putting out warnings and relying on tips from the public.

If you’re hearing about a potential street takeover or see dangerous activity, contact your local police department.

