UConn quarterback willing to do whatever it takes to win

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Even 48 hours after UConn football’s season opening loss at home, there is plenty to break down about how the Huskies can improve.

Joe Fagnano won the quarterback job in training camp.

Fagnano moved the ball using a lot of short passes to move the Huskies down the field, but he was able to use his legs to move the chains too.

The Huskies only put 14 points on the board, but Fagnano is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“My main job is to lead the offense and get the ball to some playmakers,” Fagnano said.

“Having to throw into coverage is really difficult to throw in because we weren’t in a position to run the ball, but I think that the cohesiveness between Joe and the receivers is good and it’ll only get better as they continue to practice and play together,” said UConn head coach Jim Mora.

“We were hanging with those guys and we feel we can win those games,” said Fagnano. “I feel like we will, down the road here.”

UConn will hit the road to face Georgia State next week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.