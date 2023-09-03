UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

6 injured in 3 car accident on Laurel Street in Hartford

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A three car accident on Laurel Street in Hartford has injured 6 people.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to 25 Laurel Street at 12:57 p.m. for a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

One person had to be extricated from a car.

Six people in total were transported to the hospital, five adults and one child.

Two of the patients have serious injuries, according to fire officials.

Hartford police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police boost patrols for potential takeover
Two towns warn of potential street takeovers
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside
Police identify Plainville man who shot a dozen rounds in his home
Generic police lights
Driver dies after crashing into fence; car bursts into flames
Bristol police (file).
53-year-old man dies in Bristol motorcycle crash

Latest News

AAA predicts another busy day for drivers on Monday
AAA predicts another busy day for drivers on Monday
New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police: 3 people shot in two separate incidents in the early morning hours
FORECAST: Nearing Heat Advisory Criteria Next Week
Technical Discussion: Nearing Heat Advisory Criteria Next Week
AAA predicts another busy day for drivers on Monday
AAA predicts another busy day for drivers on Monday