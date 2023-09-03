6 injured in 3 car accident on Laurel Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A three car accident on Laurel Street in Hartford has injured 6 people.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to 25 Laurel Street at 12:57 p.m. for a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

One person had to be extricated from a car.

Six people in total were transported to the hospital, five adults and one child.

Two of the patients have serious injuries, according to fire officials.

Hartford police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.