AAA predicts another busy day for drivers on Monday

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’ve hit the roads this holiday weekend, odds are you’ve seen some traffic.

As people head back home from their holiday destinations, AAA predicts another busy day for drivers tomorrow.

If you’re looking to avoid traffic, AAA suggests driving during off-peak times, either before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

AAA says holiday weekend travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

This year, 80% of travelers are driving to and from their destinations.

Along with congestion during peak times, you may notice more police troopers on the roads.

They’re ramping up DUI patrols through Monday night.

AAA is urging drivers to check over their cars before taking off, saying summer heat can take a toll on batteries and tires.

When you’re on the road, officials recommend driving a little slower and increasing your following distance to stay as safe as possible.

Drivers out today told Eyewitness News that they haven’t run into major issues.

“It’s been a very uneventful journey. Very smooth so far, except for Stamford, we hit a little traffic there, but all good,” said Rob Grobengieser, New York.

“When we leave on Sunday, people are still in vacation mode. They usually head back home on Monday, but we’re beating the traffic,” said Amanda Dind, New York.

Gas prices started rising earlier this summer, and still haven’t come down.

But AAA says that has not stopped most drivers from hitting the road this holiday weekend.

