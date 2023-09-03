Franklin Park Zoo announces death of lion Kamaia

BOSTON, Mass. (WFSB) - Zoo New England, which manages Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, says their 14-year-old lion Kamaia was humanely euthanized after further health decline.

“Since the spring, Kamaia has battled several health issues including a bout with severe pneumonia from which he recovered and other chronic health issues,” the zoo said in a statement.

Kamaia had undergone two surgeries in recent months. On June 9, he underwent a successful splenectomy and blood transfusion.

He later underwent a second surgery to repair a hernia at his incision site.

Kamaia was also found to be severely anemic with an enlarged spleen.

The zoo said Kamaia successfully recovered from his surgeries and could be seen sunning and lounging in his outside habitat with his brother, Dinari.

Dinari is also 14-years-old and can continue to be seen in his outdoor habitat.

“Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “Throughout the past several months, his dedicated care team has worked tirelessly to treat and care for Kamaia and ensure that he was comfortable. This news is never easy, and we ask that you keep his care team in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

“Kamaia was such an impressive presence,” said Chris Bartos, an Assistant Curator at Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo. “Kamaia was a favorite amongst his care team, and he really enjoyed his enrichment including tearing into boxes and bags to look for the treats hidden inside, as well as rolling in unusual scents. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

